Hometown Hero: Joy to the Burg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are releasing a new batch of Christmas music you won’t find or hear anywhere else.

Joy to the Burg 2021 is a collection of holiday songs performed by Midstate singers and bands.

The first album dropped in 2019 and another followed last year, all to raise money to help the homeless in the Harrisburg area.

“We’re so thankful for all the local artists who pour their heart and soul into making their song each year, totally free, they donate their services. We have 19 artists on the album this year, ranging from bluegrass to rock to country to a local high school orchestra to an adult choir, it’s an amazing collection of music,” Christian Church United’s Steve Schwartz said.

abc27 is a sponsor of this year’s Joy to the Burg. And tune in next week when we present the Joy to the Burg TV special on December 9 at 10 a.m.

