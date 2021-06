MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero with a round of golf.

“K-9 Hero Haven” is a non-profit that helps retired K-9’s and working dogs find homes after their service days are over. When possible, the group reunites dogs with their handlers.

On July 24, the nonprofit will host a fundraiser at the Lewistown Country Club. The cost to participate in the golf fundraiser starts at $70.

For more information you can visit the nonprofits website by clicking here.