CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown hero needs your vote to become the top dog.

Jackson is a two-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer and a K-9 Officer with the Carlisle police.

Jackson is competing in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards, in the category of law enforcement. The Hero Dog Awards recognize dogs that work with police and Military agencies, among others. The winner will be featured at an awards ceremony airing on the Hallmark Channel.

Voting is open through May 18. If you want to vote for Jackson, click here.