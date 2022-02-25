DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are providing added protection for a member of law enforcement.

K-9 Viper is the newest member of the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office.

The non-profit group Vested Interest in K-9s is donating body armor for Viper, to protect him from shootings and stabbings. K-9 vests can cost up to $2,000.

Viper should receive his vest in eight to 10 weeks.