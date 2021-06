Wednesday’s hometown heroes are our viewers who are keeping families fed over the summer.

Abc27 is working with Karns Foods for our Backyard Barbecue fundraising effort which benefits the Central PA Food Bank. The campaign was launched a few weeks ago with Karns customers buying a $5 bag of items to give to the foodbank.

So far its working, as $7,000 has been donated. We thank you so much!

Backyard Barbecue continues through mid-July.