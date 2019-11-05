Hometown Hero: Kaylee Byers

Tonight’s Hometown Hero is making a name for herself among police departments one bracelet at a time.

Eight-year-old Kaylee Byers of Palmyra delivered three dozen police appreciation bracelets to the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

She began making the black and blue bracelets 3 years ago at age 5.. to show her appreciation for law enforcement.

She has her own business card and Facebook page and is known around the world fulfilling bracelet requests from police in Europe and Australia.

She gives them away for free.