Hometown Hero: KCA Wealth Management

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are raising money to “wash away” Alzheimer’s. KCA Wealth Management hosted a car wash fundraiser outside its office in Camp Hill today.

The money raised will support Alzheimer’s care, research and support.

“With longevity and modern medicine, we’re living longer but unfortunately Alzheimer’s and dementia thing creeps in, also, my mother personally has Alzheimer’s so it’s dear to my heart to try and find a cure for it because there is not one at this point,” Brian Kennedy, president of KCA Wealth Management, said.

The Alzheimer’s Association is marking today as the “longest day,” which refers to the summer solstice or the day with the most light. Fundraiser’s like this one help fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s.