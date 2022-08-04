DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Inflation is weighing on families as they gear up for the start of the school year. A big donation to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is helping students prepare.

Kellogg’s and The GIANT Company are teaming up to help feed families for the school year. The two companies are packing food boxes that will feed up to 1,000 families.

In addition to a truckload of cereal, both companies are donating $5,000 each to the food bank for a total of $10,000. The food bank can provide six meals worth of groceries for every $1 donated, so the $10,000 is an extra 60,000 meals, and it’s coming at the right time.

The food bank says summer and the start of school are typically a struggle for families to get food on the table.

“This year we have the added burden of inflation, so families are dealing with that, and we’ve seen a steady rise in folks coming for food assistance, so today’s event, today’s big donation by both Kellogg’s and GIANT Foods is incredibly important,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Pennsylvania Food Bank.

“The partnership really just collaboratively came together as back-to-school is upon us, and we know that today families are in need of breakfast food and other goods in order to sustain or get ready for school,” Glennis Harris, senior vice president of customer experience at The GIANT Company, said.

Together, both companies are donating 1,000 books to local chapters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the YMCA, as well.