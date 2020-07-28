Hometown Hero: Kendall Myers

Tonight’s Hometown Hero is a Midstate girl scout doing great things.

Kendall Myers of Mechanicsburg received honors from the Cumberland County commissioners today for earning the gold award, which is the highest honor from the girl scouts.

Kendall created six recipes for meal kits made with staples found at the Salvation Army food pantry in Harrisburg. She also held several food drives and assembled 150 meal kits with her recipes with a team of volunteers she organized.

Just over 5% of Girl Scouts achieve “gold award” status, and Kendall is now among them.