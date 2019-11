Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are giving away cars to veterans in need.

Progressive Insurance near Camp Hill gave a refurbished car to Danielle Samone Johnson today. She is among more than 100 veterans selected for this gift through the company’s “keys to progress” program.

Danielle was a reconnaissance photographer for the u-s air force in Bosnia-Herzegovina in the 1990s.

She overcomes homelessness to start her own photography business in Erie but she didn’t have a car until now.