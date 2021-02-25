Hometown Hero: Keystone K9 donates money to Harrisburg Police K9 unit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Hero is Keystone K9 in Harrisburg.

The doggy daycare, boarding, and training facility on Cameron St. donated money to Harrisburg Police Department’s K9 unit so it could purchase another working dog.

K9 Keystone, a Belgian Malinois, is the latest addition along with new handler, Officer Nicholas Herbster.

“Keystone is great at his job, he loves to work, he’s also a very friendly dog,” Officer Herbster said. “He loves his job but when he gets home, he’s just a regular dog.”

K9 Keystone is the fourth to join the unit and one more is yet to come.

“So when I first started Keystone K9 it wasn’t just about creating positive experiences just for dogs and dog owners, I wanted to do something more, something for the community,” said the owner of Keystone K9, Joshua Feldman.

Keystone K9’s owner is working on donating money to another local police department’s K9 unit.