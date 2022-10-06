(WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Heroes are preparing to spread Christmas cheer.

Keystone Military Families is getting ready to fill thousands of stockings and send them to servicemen and women stationed around the world.

For the 13th year, Blue Ridge Cable and TV in Ephrata is collecting donations to offset the shipping costs.

“We are asking members of our community for their generous support in this year’s Stocking For Soldiers initiative,” said Cindy Mellinger, Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator for Blue Ridge as well as the Central Pennsylvania Project Coordinator for Stockings For Soldiers. “Through their monetary donations, our communities can boost the spirits and show our caring support and appreciation for our military personnel who cannot be home this year for Christmas.”

To donate to the cause, you can click here.

The Stocking for Soldiers program hopes to ship up to 10,000 stockings.