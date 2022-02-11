Hometown Hero: Kiwanis Club of Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown hero is the Kiwanis Club of the Lititz area.



The group gave $20,000 to the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic. The money came from the 20th annual Chocolate Walk back in 2021, which was held in partnership with Wilbur Chocolates.

Another $12,000 raised from the walk went to the Lititz Public Libary, for its children’s services. The annual Chocolate Walk is held on the Saturday before Columbus Day, with two dozen shops offering treats. to all participants