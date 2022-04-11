YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam Township has cut the ribbon for its new building. For the past 42 years, a FEMA trailer served as the library.

The new building is seven times larger than the trailer.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

“Libraries like Kreutz Creek bring us together, and serve all. They unite us, they define the best of us, and the best of York County,” said Robert Lambert, York County Libraries president.

Volunteers with the York County library system spent the past three years applying for grant money, state assistance, and donations from the community.

The grand opening celebration that kicks off Monday, April 11, and wraps up on Saturday, April 16, features activities for all ages throughout the week including book dominoes, storytimes, and library tours.

“We encourage everyone to visit the new library, especially during this celebration week when our visitors can learn all about the exciting programs and activities we are offering in our spacious new location,” said Kreutz Creek Library Manager Jennifer Johnson.

The library is located at 66 Walnut Springs Road in Hellam and is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.