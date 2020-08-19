Hometown Hero: K&W Tire

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are collecting the basic needs to prevent COVID for the Gettysburg School District.

K&W Tire on York Street is collecting packaged face masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves for Gettysburg teachers and students. K&W also has a location in Lancaster and that store is collecting PPE for the Lancaster School District. Vendors are also donating money for the items that schools may suddenly find in short supply.

Anyone making a PPE donation to K&W Tire will get a coupon for $10 off their next service.