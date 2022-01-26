Hometown Hero: Lancaster Barnstormers ‘Pack the Park’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are the Lancaster Barnstormers as they look to fill their stadium with donations. The baseball team is hosting their second annual Pack the Park event which is the city’s largest food, clothing, and personal donation drive.

With the holidays now in the rearview mirror, the need doesn’t stop but the giving does slow down. So it’s their goal to fill the need there is in Lancaster County with all donations ultimately helping area non-profits keep their shelves stocked.

“So the goal, of course, is to pack the park. We would love to have donations to fill both sides of the concourse. Last year we got one and a half sides and we would love to do even more,” Director of Fan Experience, Alex Bunn said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Donations can be dropped off at the box office of Clipper Magazine Stadium any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.