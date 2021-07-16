Hometown Hero: Lancaster blood donors

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, you can be a hometown hero by giving blood.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Supplies are down across the Midstate and Lancaster General Hospital usually get 85% of their donations to come from the community. But these days, they need help filling the gap.

“We continue to ask a lot of our donors because it is not an exaggeration to say that blood products are life-saving and are absolutely necessary. But to get that last little bit of blood products that we need. We do sometimes rely on other donor centers to purchase products and when there is a national shortage that’s difficult,” Sarah Nassau, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, said.

The Central Pennsylvania Blood Mobile will be in Mount Joy, Lancaster County from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.