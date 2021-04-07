Hometown Hero: Lancaster Co. Crisis Meals

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are giving away healthy meals.

Saint Joseph Children’s Health has stepped up its efforts to help those in Lancaster County during the pandemic.

They now hand out meals at two locations.

On Wednesday, abc27 News saw the organization handing out meals at the Pequea Township Police Department.

“COVID has really forced us to really rethink what it means to be in need. And it may not be your income or what your taxes say — that need is immediate. Sometimes and we have to be able to respond as a community. This allows for that! It also allows people to have access to fresh healthy food as opposed to high salt, canned items,” said Phil Goropoulos, president of CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health.

The Lancaster-based healthcare provider is handing out meals at the police department again on Monday, April 12.