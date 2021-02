LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Hero is Northwest EMS in Lancaster County.

The ambulance team has kicked off its annual February food drive.

Nearly 75,000 people in Lancaster are considered “food insecure.” That said, all donations of non-perishable foods are welcome.

The items can be dropped off at the Northwest EMS stations in Manheim and Elizabethtown.

Local food banks will distribute those donations in early March.