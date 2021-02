LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday night’s Hometown Heroes want everyone to know who their valentine is.

The Lancaster Rotary Club is hosting its fifth annual “Hearts for Lancaster” fundraiser.

Sponsor a heart and personalize it for the one you love. Then, it gets placed on a downtown Lancaster lamp post. Hearts can even be purchased for pets!

The hearts will go up this weekend, but orders continue through Feb. 10.

The money raised will fund improvement projects for downtown Lancaster.