Hometown Hero: Lancaster SPCA’s Santa Paws and Claws holiday drive

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are pets for the holidays.

The Lancaster SPCA is accepting donations for its Santa Paws and Claws holiday drive. The drive helps under-served pet owners. Local police and fire departments will help choose the recipients. The Lancaster SPCA is looking for gift cards, blankets, toys, and especially pet food for pet owners in need.

“Food insecurity for pets is one of the main reasons an animal would be surrendered to a shelter. And while we love the ones that we have, we don’t want anymore, we really want to keep them happy and healthy at home,” Lancaster SPCA Community Relations Director Lindsay High said.

The program has helped two thousand families over the past four years.