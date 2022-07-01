CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are students with the Learning and Sharing Child Development Center, who are making charitable contributions towards pediatric cancer research.

These children set up a lemonade stand to raise money for cancer research as well as going into the community to ask for donations from local businesses.

Leaders say the kids were excited to have the opportunity to come together and benefit a good cause.

“The kids range from six all the way to ten, so they definitely understand what they’re doing, going through this process seeing all the treats and lemonade and really not being concerned about what they can get but about what we can give to the community so that we can get those donations and at the end of the day, being able to count it and add it all up and knowing that’s going to a specific cause that’s not them, I think is really rewarding,” said Rebecca Rohr, Director at Learning and Sharing.

The children have a goal of raising $1,000, which will go towards childhood cancer research.