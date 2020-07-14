Hometown Hero: Lebanon Community Health Center and Latino Connections

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are hosting free Covid-19 testing for high-risk residents

Lebanon Community Health Center and Latino Connections are presenting 11 events to provide free testing to people with COVID symptoms or in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The first free testing event is tomorrow at the health center. More will be held at different locations through August 11. Also, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is providing 150 boxes of food that will be distributed at tomorrow’s event in the parking lot.