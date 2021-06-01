Hometown Hero: Left Bank Restaurant and Bar

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown hero is putting Pride Month on the menu.

The Left Bank Restaurant and Bar in York is bringing back its Pride cake to support the LGBTQ+ community. It is a rainbow layered cake that takes approximately six hours to make.

A portion of the sales of every slice or the entire cake will go to the Rainbow Rose Center of York County.

Governor Wolf marked the beginning of Pride Month today, June 1, with a call for protection from discrimination.

Wolf says Pennsylvania is the only state in the northeast without laws protecting the LGBTQ+ community from housing and employment discrimination.