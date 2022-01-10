Hometown Hero: Light show in Perry County raises over $15K for twin girls battling cancer

(WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes turned out for a funding light show in Perry County. Kevin Kolak, of Elliotsburg, is helping two amazing twin girls from Marysville who are both battling a rare form of eye cancer.

Kolak held a holiday light show to help raise money for the family of three-year-olds Kella and Eve Oakley to help cover a lot of the out-of-pocket expenses.

“This is an amazing gift that we never suspected it was such a surprise today that Kevin stepped up for us and helped our family and his entire family came together just to help is amazing and I look forward to paying it forward,” said the girl’s mother, Maryann Oakley.

Kolak presented the Oakleys with more than $15,000.