Hometown Hero: Lititz Police virtual Easter egg hunt

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are holding a virtual easter egg hunt.

Lititz Police put the socially-distant egg hunt together for local children and their families.

Easter eggs are hidden in four spots and kids can see them all from walking areas.

If they find one, they can send a picture and their name to Lititz Police through social media.

The first 500 kids to do so by the end of this month will get a gift bag. Also, 20 lucky bags will have $10 in “Lititz dollars” to spend at any business.