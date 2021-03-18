Hometown Hero: Local coffee blend fundraises for LS Together non-profits

Thursday’s Hometown Heroes are selling coffee to help others.

“Wanderlust Coffees” in Lancaster is raising money with a blend dedicated to “LS Together.”

That’s a group of non-profits that help families in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District.

Among its accomplishments — the group set up housing for homeless students.

According to their Facebook page, “LS Together exists to enhance the well-being of all families and to achieve the life intended for them in the lampeter Strasburg School”

The pioneer blend is organically grown and fairly traded, and air roasted locally in Lancaster. It has medium-full body and moderate acidity, with chocolatey overtones and floral notes.

20% of “LS Together” coffee sales goes to the group.

The coffee bags are available in 12 oz. bags, 2 oz. gift bags and 5 lb. bags, at one time or by subscription.

The order can mailed to your home or to picked up at the Wanderlust Roastery in Lancaster City.