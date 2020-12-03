Hometown Hero: Local man organizes bike drive to spread holiday cheer

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown here is a Dauphin County man who’s spreading holiday cheer to local children.

Forrest Healey remembers what it was like as a kid to not have presents under the tree on Christmas day. This year, he’s holding a bike drive to make sure local children don’t have a similar experience.

As an organizer of the “Neighbors of Lower Paxton” Facebook group, Healey rallied the community with hope of collecting 100 bikes–double what he collected last year.

“I think we know that there are a lot of people out there stuggling more so this year than others,” Healey said. “And those are people that are parents of lots of kids in our area and if they’re struggling[…]imagine how their holiday is going to be this year.”

For those who are interested in donating, Healey encourages the community to reach out to him on Facebook.

The kids will be picking up their bikes at George Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 18.