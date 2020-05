Tonight’s Hometown Heroes reunited a family today.

Lower Allen Township officers took the time to help rescue ducklings that fell into a storm drain on Manor Drive.

One officer went into the drain and pulled the ducklings out one by one. He then walked it through a field and handed the duckling off to another officer who delivered it to mama duck waiting at a pond.

The work was challenging and dirty but after an hour, they got all six ducklings out unharmed.