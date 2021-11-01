Hometown Hero: Lower Paxton Police Department

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Lower Paxton Police Department are participating in No Shave November along with police departments nationwide.

Male officers who raise money over the next two months can grow out their facial hair for the rest of the year, while keeping it trimmed. Female officers can participate to wear nail polish other than clear or neutral.

November’s donations will benefit the Joe Allegrini Children’s Hero Fund. December’s donations will go to the Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League.