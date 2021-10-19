Hometown Hero: Lower Paxton Township Shop with First Responders

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by making Christmas wishes come true.

Lower Paxton Township is holding its Shop with First Responders event with students in the school district. Principals select the children who will participate. Police, Fire, and EMS shop with the kids. COVID canceled the gathering last year. This year’s event will be held with Dick’s Sporting Goods. Organizers are hoping you will make a cash donation to the event.

“We love this type of event where we get to engage with the community members also the other first responders and partner up with the kids and just have a good time shopping we wrap up the gifts with them and we usually have some treats and things like that,” Corporal Autumn Lupey said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The goal is to raise six thousand dollars. The deadline is November 5. To make a donation or get more information, you can contact Corporal Walt Cook at wcook@lowerpaxton-pa.gov.