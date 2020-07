Wednesday’s hometown heroes are local Make-A-Wish kids, who are taking part in a virtual talent show. They’re raising money, so other kids can get wishes just like they did.

From now through the end of August, you can vote for your favorite video. The kids sing, dance, do gymnastics, perform magic, you name it. Every vote costs $5.

You can vote as many times as you’d like. The top three finishers will win prizes. Here’s a link to voting.