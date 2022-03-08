LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware, and Susquehanna Valley is holding its 33rd annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy in Lancaster County on Sunday, May 8. The event will include a carnival, food trucks, and an auction in addition to the truck convoy.

Around 700 trucks are expected to participate in the convoy this year, according to a press release from Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware, and Susquehanna Valley, after a scaled-down event was held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

The funds raised during the Mother’s Day Truck Convoy typically support more than 75% of the wishes granted in the region each year, according to the press release.

The convoy will begin at Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction. The convoy carnival starts at 8 a.m. with games, music, costumed characters, and food and fire trucks. The truck convoy departs at 1:30 p.m.

There will also be an online auction associated with the event, with items available for bidding from May 1-8.

