Tonight’s Hometown heroes are walking this weekend to save lives.

This Saturday is the 22nd annual, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on City Island in Harrisburg.

This is the largest 5k walk in the area attracting as many as 8,000 participants caregivers and survivors.

The money raised goes to breast cancer research, education, and patient services.

ABC27 is honored to serve as a media sponsor. You can sign up for the walk here.