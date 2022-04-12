Tuesday’s hometown heroes are giving worn American flags a proper retirement.

The Manheim Township Police Department in Lancaster County has created a tattered flag collection box located at Oregon Dairy. Anyone with an American flag that’s worn, torn, faded, or soiled can put it in the box, where it will properly be retired, usually by burning them. The two officers behind the collection box say many people don’t know that there’s a proper way to retire flags.

“So far, it’s been a great success. We put it here I believe on March 24 and have already collected over 785 flags at last count,” Officer Mark Shivers said.

“We’ve gotten thank-you cards dropped into the box, as well as emails sent to our Crimewatch page thanking us for our efforts for kinda bringing respect back to the American flag,” Officer Lucas Starsinic said.

The officers plan to build more collection boxes and host a public flag retirement ceremony in the near future.