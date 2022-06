LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are taking part in a new fundraiser. The Manheim Township Public Library launched its first pop-up silent auction.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

The items up for bid are donated by Lancaster County artists and businesses. All proceeds benefit the library.

The online auction continues through June 24. Learn more and register to bid here.