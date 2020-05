Tonight’s Hometown Heroes gave away lots of milk in Perry County.

Cars lined up for the giveaway at Mannsville Lutheran Church in Elliottsburg. The church heard about the surplus milk local dairies are throwing away so it purchased 120 gallons of whole milk and 120 half-gallons of chocolate milk and gave one of each to cars that showed up.

Members of the community heard about this and donated butter and cereal, which was also handed out.