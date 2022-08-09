YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County.

The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and compensation program for residents who want to remain active and work a traditional schedule.

“Vocational Endeavors is a program was started here about 15 years ago. We have a lot of residents who have a really strong work drive, they’re stuck in bodies that don’t allow them to be in the fast-paced workforce, so we bring in volunteer work,” said Kelly Kilgour, Vocational Endeavors Program coordinator.

The credit union will give promotional materials for the residents to put together; In return, the residents will earn credits to purchase snacks and other treats.