Tonight’s Hometown Hero is teaching the next generation of farmers.

Mark Anderson is an agriculture teacher at Elizabethtown High School and recently won the regional “Golden Owl Award” along with a $500 check.

Nationwide Insurance, the state, and Future Farmers of America sponsored the award.

Anderson’s students tend to win their own share of awards at the annual state farm show and now that he’s won the regional title, he and three other teachers are in the running for the statewide title.