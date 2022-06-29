YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes have renovated one of the largest and oldest public libraries in York County.

The Martin Library on Market Street reopened on Monday, July 11 following three years of remodeling and expansion. The focus of the renovation was to make it “cool for kids”.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

It includes a new area on the second floor for teens which has 3-D printers, video, and audio production tools, and robotics.

“(There are) expanded teen learning labs, hands-on education for teens, all about teens and technology, giving them the resources and tools that they need to survive and thrive in the 21st century”, Richard Lambert, president of York Co. Libraries said.

The Martin Library was built in 1935, and the renovation cost around $6 million.

