Hometown Hero: Matty Mausner

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown hero is Matt Mausner of Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

He is a Special Olympics athlete and on Thursday, was surprised at home with the Male Athlete of the Year award for the state. Mausner participated in many virtual events and all the fundraising events this past year!

“Everybody got zoom fatigue but not Matty, he’s always the first on the call, always smiling, always offering encouraging words to his fellow athletes,” Kerry Wevodau of the Special Olympics Pa. said. “I wanna be a teacher to help other people like me,” Mausner said.

And Mausner always has a smile and kind words for his fellow athletes.