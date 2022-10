HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 17’s hometown heroes helped reopen a Midstate library.

The McCormick Library in Harrisburg was under construction in 2022, and it is about to reopen with an expanded property into the historic Haldeman Haly house.

Twenty volunteers with the Rotary Club are now giving the library new life, inside and out. There will be a new computer lab, community center, and coffee shop.

There will be a reopening celebration on Friday, Oct. 21.