LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are the folks at Meals on Wheels in Lancaster. Thanks to them as well as the United Way, People without a secure source of food, have a little less to worry about.

That’s because Meals on Wheels’ brand new facility has opened along Columbia Avenue in Lancaster. The old location was converted into office space.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

This one is a converted kitchen designed for food production in the first place

“We have been experiencing a lot of growth over the years, so we purchased this building in 2018 and we obviously did quite a few renovations to it. The pandemic put a lot of that on hold and on delay, so we were only able to move in 2021. But we’re grateful to be here because this opens a lot of doors for us,” Executive Director for Meals on Wheels Feleen Nancarvis said.

The new facility is twice as big as the old one. What matters most of all, though, is that it serves 10% more meals.