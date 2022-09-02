MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes will tee up, to support a program that helps veterans with PTSD.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce is holding its 18th annual golf outing on Sept. 16. This year, a portion of the proceeds will go to “The Dog Tags Program.”

The non-profit helps vets with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries, through a service dog program.

Registration can be found by clicking here.

The event is scheduled to take place at Ruch Valley Golf.