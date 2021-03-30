Hometown Hero: Mechanicsburg Country Meadows nurse to be honored at Phillies home opener

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Heroes are frontline workers getting the thrill of a lifetime.

They’ll be honored guests at the Philadelphia Phillies home opener.

The residents at Country Meadows Retirement Community in Mechanicsburg nominated nurse Kerri Wenrick for this honor.

Wenrick is among 41 frontline heroes who will be on the field Thursday, April 1, recognized by the Phillies.

Banners of Wenrick and other honorees will be flown outside Citizens Bank Park — an honor that’s usually reserved for players.

Country Meadows submitted a video and really went to bat for Wenrick.

“Her all-star nursing starts helped 165 COVID-positive seniors recover,” said Laura Stausser of Country Meadows. “[Wenrick] assisted with 65 monoclonal antibody infusions, just outstanding, braved two-out-of-two brutal snowstorms to care for residents, picked up 49 additional shifts for other team players throughout the pandemic and has had zero call-offs.”

The Phillies received over 500 nominations, with Wenrick and 40 others making the cut.

Congratulations, Kerri Wenrick!