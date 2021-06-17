Hometown Hero: Medard’s House

Hometown Hero

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND County, Pa. (WHTM) — As part of Founder’s Day, abc27 is promoting the hometown heroes at Medard’s House. The new Cumberland County non-profit formed in 2015 after a canoeing accident took the life of teen Medard Kowalski.

In 2017, Medard’s House moved into a donated church building that offers support to Midstate teens during stressful times. abc27 chose the non-profit for our Founder’s Day projects, pitching in to help continue to spruce the place up.

“We probably focus on 30 kids a day after school, so our board of directors chip in a lot, our volunteers chip in a lot, but sometimes those resources are limited and what abc is doing is adding value to Medard’s house,” Medard Kowalski, president of the non-profit, said.

“It’s wondering that we’re doing this every year and I’m so proud of employees, they live here, and they work here and they wanna give back to their communities, so it’s a privilege to have all of them take a day and serve the community,” Bob Bee, WHTM general manager, said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss