Hometown Hero: Medard’s House

CUMBERLAND County, Pa. (WHTM) — As part of Founder’s Day, abc27 is promoting the hometown heroes at Medard’s House. The new Cumberland County non-profit formed in 2015 after a canoeing accident took the life of teen Medard Kowalski.

In 2017, Medard’s House moved into a donated church building that offers support to Midstate teens during stressful times. abc27 chose the non-profit for our Founder’s Day projects, pitching in to help continue to spruce the place up.

“We probably focus on 30 kids a day after school, so our board of directors chip in a lot, our volunteers chip in a lot, but sometimes those resources are limited and what abc is doing is adding value to Medard’s house,” Medard Kowalski, president of the non-profit, said.

“It’s wondering that we’re doing this every year and I’m so proud of employees, they live here, and they work here and they wanna give back to their communities, so it’s a privilege to have all of them take a day and serve the community,” Bob Bee, WHTM general manager, said.