Hometown Hero: Members of the “Inclusive Arts Movement” in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For the next several weeks, you can walk through an art installation at Penn Park in York.

The gallery of photos, called “Assemblage”, captures local people of color – taken by ABC27 Photojournalist Shelby Wormley. The theme is black togetherness.

The organization says the gallery was designed to break down stereotypes. The images are meant to reveal their subjects as they see themselves, not as they’ve been portrayed.

Richard Craighead, founder of the movement, said “bring people together, put them in a positive light.. black people in a positive light, and push this positive propaganda which is changing the narrative, of what you usually see of people of color.”

The exhibit will stay in Penn Park for another month but will soon be moved to the tennis courts.

