YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Nov. 28’s hometown heroes are continuing a tradition that saves lives.

The memorial blood drive took place in York on Friday, Nov. 25, in memory of two fallen firefighters.

Zac Sweitzer and Chief Rodney Miller, who lost their lives in vehicle crashes, worked for the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company.

The blood drive has been running for 14 years. This year’s drive collected 107 units of blood, which can help a total of 321 patients.