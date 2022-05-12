HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are sprucing up a peaceful space in Harrisburg.

Volunteers laid bricks and pulled weeds at the memorial garden in the 600 block of Woodbine Street. The garden is dedicated to victims of violence, fire, or other tragedies.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The group Youth 10x Better teamed up with Home Depot to add a fountain and walkways for people who visit the garden to reflect and find comfort.

“They can come here and think about their loved ones, and then they’ll see other people, and then they come together and they can heal together,” said Pastor James Lyles, Youth 10x Better.

Renovations to the memorial garden will be completed Friday.