LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are the Mennonite Central Committee and their volunteers, making sure food gets to Ukrainian refugees.

Since the Russian invasion started, MCC had been working hard to get supplies into Ukraine and neighboring countries. Those supplies into Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Those supplies include large shipments of canned meat, packed by volunteers across the country in MCC’s canning truck.

“When you’re in a desperate situation, primarily when you’ve fled from home or if there’s a severe famine, food is an essential piece and MCC tries to supply that,” Ken Sensenig said.

MCC sent the first shipment of meat in the summer, they have more planned in November and early next year. Partner organizations in Ukraine will distribute the food.